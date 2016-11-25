Lighting up the holiday season
Ruston resident Ben Boudreaux, 9, comes prepared with clipboard in hand to read his Christmas list to Santa.
(The Daily Review/Shea Drake)
Here, Santa Claus arrives on a firetruck to the Berwick Christmas lighting ceremony Thursday at Town Hall.
The Daily Review/
Zachary Fitzgerald
Here, Wyandotte Elementary student Thiel Welch, 6, assisted by his teacher Brooke Blanco pull the lever turning on the lights at this year’s annual Christmas lighting event in Morgan City.
(The Daily Review/Shea Drake)
Santa turns on the lights during Thursday’s Christmas lighting ceremony in Berwick.
The Daily Review/
Zachary Fitzgerald
Morgan City and Berwick lighted their community Christmas trees Thursday, marking the start of the holiday season. Here, Ruston resident Ben Boudreaux, 9, comes to Morgan City prepared with clipboard in hand to read his Christmas list to Santa.
The Daily Review/Shea Drake
- Log in to post comments