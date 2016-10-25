Library gives and receives

The Morgan City Public Library recently donated discarded books to Boy Scout Troop 41 in Patterson. From left are Troop 41 Scoutmaster Kerry McCloy, Library Commissioner Nathalie Weber, Library Supervisor Gerrie Besse, Troop 41 Committee Chairwoman Sherrel Allemond, Boys Scouts Evangeline Area Council Advancement Chairman Dan Duplantis, City Councilman Louis Tamporello and Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi. The troop plans to place some of the books in mini-libraries along at Lake End Park and one at the Cajun Coast visitors and donate other books to Chez Hope Family Violence Crisis Center and Fairview Treatment Center.