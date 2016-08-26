Leonard Marshall special guest at 4F

Fit, Fun and Fabulous in Franklin (4F) will feature special guests.

Football great and Franklin’s own Leonard Marshall will be the keynote speaker for this year’s luncheon at noon at The Lamp Post.

Koryn Hawthorne from “The Voice” will perform at the Franklin Senior High School stadium during the special events that begin at 5 p.m.

Fit, Fun and Fabulous in Franklin is a free event that is open to the public, and it will take place Thursday, Oct. 6 to promote wellness and Franklin’s downtown from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

There will be health screenings, children’s health activities, guest speakers, demonstrations and presentations along Main Street and discussions of women’s and men’s health issues at The Lamp Post.

Vendors and volunteers are wanted. The deadline to become a vendor is Aug. 31. To become a vendor or a volunteer, please contact Dawn Kaiser-Melancon (337-355-1373) or Ed Verdin (337-828-2550 ext. 2181).

4F continues at the Franklin Senior High School stadium at 5 p.m. Participants will “Walk a Mile for Christ.” All groups and individuals that would like to participate in this event should contact Ed Verdin (337-828-2550 ext. 2181).

The Franklin Police Department and the Franklin Fire Department and the St. Mary Parish Council and the Franklin City Council will compete in tug-of-war competitions. Also, the organizers invite everyone to join in the pink glove dance in support of breast cancer awareness. To end the day, Chez Hope will host a candlelight vigil. These activities will take place at Franklin Senior High School’s stadium.

This event coincides with the monthly First Thursday promotion, and merchants on Main Street will be open until 6 p.m. For more information about First Thursdays and how to become a participating business, contact the Office of Community Development at 337-828-6345 or ashields@franklin-la.com.