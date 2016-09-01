Labor Day closings listed

All municipal, parish and state offices will be close Monday in celebration of Labor Day.

However, the Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will be open until noon Monday.

Also running its routes as usual will be Progressive Waste Management, and Pelican Waste & Debris.

The holiday also affords area residents an opportunity to take part in the last day of the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival festivities taking place in downtown Morgan City.

The Daily Review office will follow abbreviated hours on Friday and Labor Day. News and advertising deadlines will be earlier than usual to accommodate the early press runs.