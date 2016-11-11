Home / News

Knights of Columbus honors

Fri, 2016-11-11 10:09

Brother Jim Provost, right, was named Knight of the Month for September
during the Bayou Vista Knights of Columbus Council 6211 monthly meeting held during October. Presenting the award is Grand Knight John Trevino Sr.

During the Bayou Vista Knights of Columbus Council 6211 monthly meeting held in October, the Family of Brother James Bergeron, right, was named
Family of the Month For September. Presenting the award is former Grand
Knight Huey Daigle.

