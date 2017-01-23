Kiwanis Club happenings

Sean Dennis, Eagle Scout and Morgan City High student, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the East St. Mary Kiwanis. Sean spoke about his project “Operation Welcome Home" and his desire to properly thank and honor veterans of the Vietnam War. Sean is selling signs for $10 with all funds earmarked for St. Mary Outreach for Vietnam Veterans. Pictured from left: Emily Berry, Travis Richard, Sean Dennis, Mickey Fabre, Amber Monceaux and Brandon Monceaux.