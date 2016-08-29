“Bert”

September 27, 1935-August 27, 2016

Jerome Bradley Bertrand, known to many as Bert, was born in Kaplan and was a longtime resident of Morgan City. He passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, at the age of 80, while surrounded by his loving family.

Bert leaves to cherish his wonderful memory, his wife of 59 years, Aline Acosta Bertrand; five children, Kenny Bertrand and his wife, Rickie, Verna Gilmore and her husband, Kenny, Kevin Bertrand and his wife, Jerri, Vanessa Bledsoe and her husband, Scott, and Kerry Bertrand and his wife, Bernadette; numerous beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister.

He was reunited in heaven with his parents, Alta and Olite Bertrand; one brother and three sisters.

A very compassionate and generous soul, Bert was incredibly dedicated to his church, Berwick Assembly of God, now known as Lighthouse Community Church. He adored Jesus!

After retirement from Cameron Iron Works, Bert spent many years working with the Drainage Board in Bayou Vista. A music lover and recorded artist, he was the leader of a music band called Bert Bradley and the Louisiana Cajuns. His music featured country and western sounds and lyrics.

He will be deeply missed but never, ever forgotten.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, from 9 a.m. until time of services at noon at Lighthouse Community Church in Berwick. Following services, Jerome will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.