Julia B. Maitland Elementary students made special Red Ribbon Week grocery bags, then delivered them to My Sister's Pantry as a way to raise anti-drug awareness. Show, front row from left: Parker Babin, Salleia Stephens, TyJhawn Francis and Shayne Lacoste. Back row: Red Ribbon Week Chairman Mike Glatter and My Sister’s Pantry representatives Cherie Dupuy, Samantha Fergerson and Mary James.