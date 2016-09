Jerry Cherry and Ted Bailey from the Amelia Knights of Columbus present Brandee Gros, principal at Bayou L'Ourse Primary School, with a $150 donation to assist in providing incentives for the school’s "Paw Mart" store. Students are awarded “bear bucks” for good behavior and these can be used to purchase items in the store. (This is a republication of a photo that was submitted incorrectly to The Daily Review.)