Homebuying class slated

Thu, 2016-11-17 10:44

St. Mary Community Action Agency is offering free classes to those who are interested in becoming a home owner.
The first class will be held Monday, Nov. 21 at St. Mary Community Action Agency, 1407 Barrow St. at 6 p.m.
There is no limit for class sizes and residents who completes the five-class session will receive a certificate as proof to lenders they have had training in how to be a responsible buyer and homeowner. The information is very valuable and topics will include; how to shop for the right home, understanding your credit report, types of mortgage loans, buying vs. renting, budgets, savings and more.
For more information about the homebuyers classes call Andrea Broussard or Jeffery Beverly at (337)828-5703.

