Holy Cross students donate gifts
Mon, 2016-12-12 10:28
Each grade at Holy Cross Elementary School has chosen an outreach project to benefit the community. During the month of December, the kindergarten classes and the faculty and staff of Holy Cross Elementary School collected Christmas gifts for the residents of the Patterson Healthcare Center. Pictured are kindergarten teacher Catherine Cali, assistant Lois Autin and the kindergarten students with the many items collected.
- Log in to post comments