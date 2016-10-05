High-speed chase in Franklin Tuesday

At approximately 2:08 p.m. Tuesday officers with the Franklin Police Department along with other area law enforcement agencies responded to a complaint of a driver being at the place of business of a subject who had an active restraining order against her.

When officers arrived to the business, Jordan Billiot, 30, of Franklin allegedly sped out of the business parking lot that is located on Main Street.

Officers pursued Billiot down Main Street, passing through two red lights and causing vehicles to move out of the roadway. Billiot reportedly turned onto Willow Street and failed to stop at a stop sign in the area of Willow Street and Teche Drive.

While on Willow Street, Billiot allegedly passed a vehicle in a no passing zone. Billiot attempted to turn down La. 87 but failed to do so, allowing officers to block her in. Billiot allegedly put her vehicle in reverse and backed into a ditch in the area of Strohs Drive and Willow Street.

Billiot was transported to Franklin Foundation Hospital by Acadian Ambulance. Upon release, Billiot was arrested by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for additional charges.

Billiot was arrested and charged with violation of a protective order, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, stop sign and yield sign violation, failure to stop at a red light, passing in a marked no passing zone and remaining where forbidden.

Billiot was booked, processed and remains incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.