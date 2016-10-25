Heat and smoke damage from Bayou Vista house fire

A Canal Road home sustained heat and smoke damage throughout the structure Monday as the result of a fire that started in a laundry room.

No one was injured and no one was home when the first started late Monday morning in the 1500 block of Canal, said Assistant Bayou Vista Fire Chief Darryl Perry.

About 20 firefighters from Bayou Vista and Patterson answered the call, along with two fire engines and a ladder truck, Perry said.

He said the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

On Saturday, Morgan City firefighters were called to a large debris and trash fire at 10:16 p.m. in the 1400 block of Siracusa Road, said Chief John Price. With the help of off-duty firefighters who responded, the fire was out within two hours.

Several businesses in the area near the 800 block of Fifth Street were without power, some for several hours, after a utility pole collapsed and pulled another down with it, Price said.

Firefighters answered the call at 6:45 a.m. Friday.

No injuries or major property damage were reported in either incident.