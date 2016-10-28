Hats Off To Character
Students and members of the faculty and staff are celebrating Red Ribbon Week at Holy Cross Elementary School to raise awareness of the negative effects of drugs, alcohol and bullying. On Tuesday, students were invited to wear hats to school for Hats Off to Good Character Day. Pictured are sixth-graders Charlotte Callais, Gracie Lipari, Sophie Webster and Emily Wise.
