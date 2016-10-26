Harvest Moon Festival returns this Saturday

Franklin Merchants Association’s 18th Harvest Moon Festival is Saturday in the downtown business district.

There is no admission fee, and the festival encourages downtown shopping in support of local merchants. The festival celebrates the sugar cane harvest as well as the autumn season.

Merchants will be holding special sales and promotions in advance of the Christmas shopping season. There will be concession as well as arts and crafts booths, and games and activities for kids 12 and younger.

Trick-or-Treating is set for 4-6 p.m. where businesses, vendors and booths will pass out candy to children dressed in costume.

Street Magician Rod Cannon will be performing two shows per hour up and down Main Street.

On Thursday, the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce will hold a kick-off event at The French Door, 608 Main St., from 6-8 p.m. Admission is $1 plus a business card.

On Saturday, Teche Action Clinic’s Adeline Guienze Breast Cancer Memorial Fund 16th Annual 5K Run/Walk will be near the St. Mary Parish Courthouse Square, Franklin at 8 a.m.

The car show registration begins at 8 a.m., and judging is at 2:30 p.m.

Musical entertainment will be the 5 O’Clock Shadows at 9:30 a.m.; Rick, Mark, Chase, Booga and Deric at 11:30 a.m.; Flashback at 1:30 p.m.; and LA South at 4 p.m.

The festival is teaming with the 2016 Franklin Art Walk from 3-6 p.m. Here are the venues:

—Mark Judice at Chez Hope

—Laura Zuniga, at The Lamp Lighter

—Susan Clark at Meyer’s Shoe Store

—Mindi Maxter, Rachel Bonin, Courtney Long and Margaret Melancon at Merle Norman Cosmetics and Belleza Boutique

—Dr. James Peterson, Amanda Holt Robicheaux and Catherin Siracusa at Shadowlawn

—Darlene Businelle and Darnelle Delcambre at Chic and Shabby

—Carl Daigle and Debbie Tibbs at The French Door.

The festival closes at 6 p.m. No ice chests are allowed. For more information, see:

www.facebook.com/franklinharvestmoonfest