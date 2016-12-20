Happenings at Maitland Elementary
J.B. Maitland Elementary Principal’s Place Kids sing Christmas carols at the event. The festival features Christmas trees decorated by local organizations and students from St. Mary Parish Schools. Maitland Principal’s List students, above, won first place, Stephensville Elementary placed second and St. Mary Talented Art Students followed in third place.
Breanna Goodman and Jacob Fernandez were recently named Readers of the Month at J.B. Maitland Elementary School. They're shown with mentors and volunteer reading listeners Earl Johnson, left, and Herman Hartman.
- Log in to post comments