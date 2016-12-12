Gifts for Toys for Tots
Mon, 2016-12-12 10:24
On Thursday, B&G held its annual year-end meeting. Before the meeting, the company held a Toys for Tots drive to collect toys and monetary donations for the local Marine Corps.
- Log in to post comments
On Thursday, B&G held its annual year-end meeting. Before the meeting, the company held a Toys for Tots drive to collect toys and monetary donations for the local Marine Corps.
Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874
Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255