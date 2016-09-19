Garcia receives E.M. Bolton award

The Louisiana Association of Museums selected Gail Garcia, chair of the Jeanerette Museum Board of Directors, as this year’s recipient of the Elizabeth McLundie Bolton Award.

This award recognizes an individual outside the museum profession for extraordinary achievement in service to and outstanding support of Louisiana Museums, involving long term commitment to them and participation in statewide museum activities.

Garcia has been a volunteer and has served on the museum board for 10 years, serving in the offices of secretary, vice-chair and chair. During her time with the museum, she has written grants and coordinated programming for several projects including two traveling Smithsonian exhibits. She also coordinates history talks and other events for the museum.

Garcia is a former public relations coordinator and journalist, including former lifestyles editor at the Banner-Tribune. She was recognized nationally and statewide for her public relations campaigns and received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities Public Humanities Programming award.

She is active in the community and was recognized as Jeanerette’s Citizen of the Year in 2012.