Fundraiser for the fight against animal abuse

Organizers are saying an event scheduled for December 3 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Patterson Civic Center will be fun for the whole family with plenty of food, entertainment, live music and games for the kids.

The proceeds from the event will also go to support a cause that is gaining momentum in the region: To keep the effort to ease the suffering of animals moving forward.

The “PAW JAM” event in Patterson will raise money to support Lousiana’s Animal Cruelty Investigations which has, unfortunately, been busy this year. One of the organizers of the event and head of the animal cruelty investigations unit Toney Wade said the event will feature plates of jambalaya and other refreshments, but he said tickets are selling out rapidly.

Wade said anyone interested in attending the event is encouraged to contact Jenny in Morgan City at 985-397-2816, Colby in Bayou Vista at 985-519-1942 or himself in Jeanerette at 985-253-1436.

He said the event will feature food and music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by more live music, face painting, a bake sale, a fun jump, a silent auction and a raffle.