FSHS students design, build planters for rent

Teacher Nick Adams and his students in the Franklin Senior High School Agricultural Department worked with the design committee of the Franklin Main Street Program to design and build planters that businesses can rent to make downtown vibrant with colorful flowers.

Franklin’s design committee’s purpose is to enhance Franklin’s downtown by making it attractive to locals and visitors, while maintaining downtown Franklin’s unique charm and appeal.

The committee contacted Nick Adams and worked with him to create a design for the planters. The students used the design to build the planters that may grace the storefronts of businesses.

The planters will be available for rent from the design committee.

For more information about the planters and how your business can rent one, contact Diane Chauvin (337-346-1299).