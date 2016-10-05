'Froggin' For a Cause' is Oct. 15

Brittany’s Project is sponsoring “Froggin’ For a Cause Tournament” fundraiser set for Oct. 14-15.

Organizers are seeking froggers to take special needs individuals frogging.

The entry fee is $50 per boat, with awards for the heaviest frog and heaviest stringer. There will be a frog jumping contest Saturday at 1 p.m., with an entry fee of $5.

There will also be live entertainment from noon to 5 p.m. Fried fish plate lunches will be available from noon to 5 p.m. as well.

Weigh-in of frog catches is Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Brittany’s Project site, La. 323, Franklin.

For more information, and to volunteer to bring special needs individuals on a frogging trip, contact Sandra Saucier, 337-828-2284.

The fundraiser will benefit the under-construction facility for individuals with disabilities, to include recreation, summer camp, social networking and educational seminars. Brittany’s Project is a non-profit organization.