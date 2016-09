St. Mary Landmarks was the day-sponsor for the Sept. 10 Franklin city cleanup. The group focused on the down business district and bayouside. Participants included Ruthie Heard, Trent Downing, Didi Battle and Katie Seim from Landmarks; Matt Barrilleaux from Franklin Foundation Hospital; and Marguerite Robinson from Teche Talk. The hospital supplied gloves and grabbers and Argus Spa provided bottled water.