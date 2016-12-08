Franklin Christmas event Saturday

The Franklin Children’s Art Walk and the Christmas parade will be held Saturday

The Children’s Art Walk is scheduled for 3-5 p.m., and the parade will begin at 6 p.m. Line-up for the parade begins at 5 p.m. on Jackson Street.

“I invite everyone to come to Franklin Saturday and spend the day with us,” Mayor Raymond Harris Jr. said. “Come out and support the artists and stay for the Christmas parade. The parade will end at the Courthouse Square where this year’s Lamplighter will be announced. This person has worked hard to educate many children, to support their families and to instill discipline and self-esteem through an organization that has been a part of Franklin for many years. Teche Drive will be blocked off, so families can walk and see the Christmas lights along the Bayou Teche after the ceremony at the Courthouse. Saturday will be a special time that people don’t want to miss.”

For more information, contact the Community Development Department (337-828-6345 or ashields@franklin-la.com).