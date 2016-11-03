Franklin Art Walk

Franklin’s Art Walk was held Saturday in conjunction with the Harvest Moon Festival. Pictured above from top are Amanda Holt Robicheaux, at Shadowlawn; Laura Zuniga, at The Lamp Lighter; and Carl Daigle at The French Door. Other participants were Mark Judice at Chez Hope; Susan Clark at Meyer’s Shoe Store; Mindi Maxter, Rachel Bonin, Courtney Long and Margaret Melancon at Merle Norman Cosmetics and Belleza Boutique; Dr. James Peterson and Catherine Siracusa at Shadowlawn; Darlene Businelle and Darnelle Delcambre at Chic and Shabby; and Debbie Tibbs at The French Door.