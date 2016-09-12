FPD: No tolerance on phones

With school back in session, the Franklin Police Department reminds local drivers that Louisiana State Law states that it is illegal to use a cell phone while in a school zone.

Chief Sabria McGuire said the Franklin Police Department will be doing extra patrols in the school zones throughout the City of Franklin.

The Franklin Police Department will also be vigilant in enforcing the no texting and driving law. Not only is it illegal, but texting and driving can result in serious accidents, McGuire said.