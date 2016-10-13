Four arrested in drug raid

St. Mary ParishNarcotics Division agents arrested four persons Wednesday.

O’Quinn Lockett, 29, of 1123 La 318, Four Corners, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (over 28 grams); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm by convicted felon; possession of firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance; resisting an officer by flight; monetary instrument abuse; and cruelty to animals.

Juneisha Enakele-Gray, 25, of 1123 La. 318, Four Corners, was arrested at 5:50 pm on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance; and monetary instrument abuse.

Larry Robertson, 23, of 1123 La. 318, Four Corners, was arredted at 5:50 p.m. and charged with: possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance; possession of firearm by convicted felon; and monetary instrument abuse.

Zharia Nico, 19, of 1123 La. 318, Four Corners, LA was arrested at 5:50 pm on charges of: possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana; possession of crack cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance; and monetary instrument abuse.

Detectives of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section developed information about illegal drug activity taking place at a residence in Four Corners and obtained a search warrant. When detectives arrived at the location, Lockett allegedly saw them and fled on foot. Detectives apprehended and detained him. During the search of the residence, detectives reportedly located a substantial amount of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $5,000. Detectives also reportedly found crack cocaine, marijuana, counterfeit money, a firearm and items of drug paraphernalia. During the investigation, detectives reportedly observed a dog that was tied to a tree with a short rope. Checking on the dog, they found that no food, water or shelter was provided and that the animal appeared to be malnourished. Detectives contacted animal control to remove the dog from the residence. All four suspects were transported to the parish jail for booking. No bail is set.