Home / News

Food for Families drive is today

Tue, 2016-12-06 10:27

Food Net’s “Food for Families” drive is in full gear today. Locally, donations can be made at the following locations: Church of the Assumption’s parish hall, Main and Iberia streets, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Baldwin Fire Department, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Main Street, Baldwin; St. Joseph Catholic Church, Centerville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please check the expiration dates on all canned goods that they are not expired. Monetary donations are also accepted.

