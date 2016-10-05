Home / News

FJHS recognizes students, staff

Wed, 2016-10-05

Franklin Junior High School students, teachers, para-educator, and staff member of the month for August-September are pictured with Principal J Ina from left: Lyne Pham, eighth grader; Alesia Bellard, para-educator; Shawanna Hamilton, teacher; Rev. Charles Spain, staff member; Donald Foulcard Jr., eighth grader; Katie Trivitt, seventh grader; Shantay Womble, teacher; Mya Barrow and Brooke Ina, sixth graders; and Ed ‘Tiger” Verdin of Teche Action Clinic who was this month’s Adopt-A-School sponsor of the awards.

