Fit, Fun and Fabulous today in Franklin

Fun and Fabulous in Franklin (4F) is today on Main Street and with events following at Franklin Senior High School’s stadium at 5 p.m.

Vendors will be along the sidewalks of Main Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., providing free information. Attendees are encouraged to go to the information booths for a bingo card. If attendees go to each vendor as indicated on the bingo card, they will receive a prize while supplies last.

Super Bowl Champion and Pro Bowl defensive end Leonard Marshall, a Franklin native, will be the keynote speaker at the luncheon, which begins at 11:30 a.m. with a presentation about the Well-Ahead Louisiana program by Coordinator-Region 3 for the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals Jeanne Solis.

The luncheon will take place at The Lamp Post on Main Street and are free, ticketed events. Tickets can be obtained by contacting a member of the 4F executive board.

4F continues at Franklin Senior High School’s stadium. Everyone is asked to begin arriving by 5 p.m. “Walk a Mile for Christ” begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by tug-of-war challenges and a performance by Koryn Hawthorne who has appeared on “The Voice” and “Mary Mary.” The night will end with the Pink Glove Dance and a candlelight vigil by Chez Hope to honor domestic violence victims. This is free to the public.

This event coincides with the monthly First Thursday promotion to support shopping locally, and merchants on Main Street will be open until 6 p.m.