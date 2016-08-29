Find the Rock event in Stephensville

On Aug. 20, a group of volunteers held a Find the Rock event at the Stephensville Park. Children were asked to bring their painted rocks several days earlier, and these were hidden in the grass around the playground area. The event was to celebrate the latest craze going around the state, where kids paint rocks with colors and sayings and hide them in public places. This particular Find the Rock event was also an opportunity for the children and residents of the Stephensville and Four-Mile Bayou communities to release balloons in honor of the policemen who have fallen in the line of duty. Volunteers for this event were Tracy Legendre, Loretta Duval, Dorothy Giroir, Connie Giroir, Madison Giroir, Kelly Eisenman, Olivia Baio and Judy Giroir. Pastor Herb Stanley delivered a prayer just before the balloons were released. On hand for the Find the Rock celebration was Deputy Ricky Acosta .