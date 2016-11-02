FHCC taking donations

Michelle Morris, administrative secretary with Franklin Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, is pictured with donations collected for recent flood victims in Louisiana. Morris served as chairperson for this event, working diligently with Marcia Freeman of the Iberville Disaster Donation Center to collect items from neighboring communities. The group is planning another event in the coming weeks entitled, “Christmas in November” to receive donated toys for the children whose parents were impacted by the flood. Amanda Landry, FHCC administrator, has once again agreed to allow the facility to serve as a local donation center. The facility began accepting donations this week. Please notify the facility in advance of bringing in donations.