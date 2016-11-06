FFH will make offer to potential CEO candidate

Franklin Foundation Hospital interim Chief Executive Officer Craig Cudworth spent the morning of his last day in the position presiding over an awards ceremony on Friday before he returns home after two years at the hospital in Franklin.

In a meeting Thursday, the hospital board made a decision on who they want to replace Cudworth, who said he now holds the record with the hospital’s management firm for the longest term as interim CEO at one hospital in the company’s history.

The board on Thursday unanimously voted to proceed with an offer for the permanent CEO position to an individual named Stephanie Guidry. Details regarding Guidry’s history and experience were not immediately available. More information about Guidry will be released as it becomes available.

It was also announced at the special Thursday meeting that another interim CEO would replace Cudworth and stay until a permanent CEO accepts the board’s offer.