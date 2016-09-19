A Fausse Point dinner in the year 700 A.D. with Jim Delahoussaye

The Franklin Library will present Jim Delahoussaye, the noted biologist, zooarchaeologist and Atchafalaya Basin historian, for an informative talk and discussion on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

He will speak about the new information recently uncovered at an archaeological site currently under study in the Atchafalaya Basin.

Delahoussaye’s current work involves the life and times of the Native Americans who lived in the basin approximately 1,400 years ago, and he will speak on his findings regarding the environment’s appearance during that time and also the tools used and the animals harvested by the people who lived in the Lake Fausse Point area then.

Over 58 different kinds of animals have been uncovered and identified in the 1,500-year-old remains at the site, according to Delahoussaye. He describes some of his findings as indicative of what the Native Americans were having for supper in the Atachafalaya Basin in the year A.D. 700.

In the past, he has extensively chronicled the people who lived in the houseboat communities of the Atchafalaya River Basin, most notably in his popular blog “Riverlogue.” His collection of field recordings, with subjects varying from traditional cooking and medicine to logging and religious customs from the basin families, now reside with the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

This special event St. Mary Parish Library program for adults in October is free of charge. For more information, call the Alex P. Allain Library in Franklin at 337-828-5364.