Escaped inmate may have been seen in west St. Mary

From the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Department: "We are currently working a lead that escaped inmate, Drake Domangue, was possibly seen in the Charenton area. Deputies are working now to verify the information. School board officials have been notified of the situation. We are asking residents and businesses on the west side of the parish to be on the lookout as a precautionary measure. Again, we are working now to determine the credibility of the tip we received and we will keep you updated. Security measures underway in the Lakeside area of Morgan City are continuing. Residents there in Morgan City should remain vigilant. Again, the lead has not yet been confirmed."