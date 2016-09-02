Home / News

Enrichment program

Fri, 2016-09-02 11:45

The Herman Hartman Educational Enrichment Group has completed its summer reading program. Each participant read 15 books and wrote a report on each book. On completion of the program, they were treated to a pizza party. The pizzas were donated by Pizza Hut of Morgan City. Shown from left on the front row are Jay Veon Grogan, Za’kel Roberson and Gerre Hayes Jr. Back row: Herman Hartman, mentor, and George Johnson. Not present was Leon Williams.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media