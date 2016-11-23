Home / News

Early voting begins Nov. 26 for Senate, House runoffs

Wed, 2016-11-23 10:34

Early voting for the Dec. 10 general election will run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters Office at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse, third floor, and the Morgan City branch, 301 Third St. Voters can cast ballots at either office regardless of address.
Runoff elections are for US Senator, between Foster Campbell, Democrat, and John Kennedy, Republican.
Scott Angelle and Clay Higgins, both Republicans, will vie for the US House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District seat.
St. Mary Water and Sewer Commission No. 4 is seeking renewal of its 15.31 property tax millage, and Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 will ask for renewal of its 7.81 mill property tax.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media