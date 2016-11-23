Early voting begins Nov. 26 for Senate, House runoffs

Early voting for the Dec. 10 general election will run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters Office at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse, third floor, and the Morgan City branch, 301 Third St. Voters can cast ballots at either office regardless of address.

Runoff elections are for US Senator, between Foster Campbell, Democrat, and John Kennedy, Republican.

Scott Angelle and Clay Higgins, both Republicans, will vie for the US House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District seat.

St. Mary Water and Sewer Commission No. 4 is seeking renewal of its 15.31 property tax millage, and Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 will ask for renewal of its 7.81 mill property tax.