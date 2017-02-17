Dionysus, Amani celebrate Mardi Gras

This weekend’s Mardi Gras celebrations will include the krewes of Dionysus and Amani as the Fat Tuesday holiday approaches.

Six area Carnival parades will be held in succession starting Feb. 24 and ending on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Ball patrons are reminded that tableaus begin promptly and everyone should be seated prior to the krewe’s stated start time.

Krewe of Dionysus

The Krewe of Dionysus will host its 38th coronation at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Berwick Civic Complex. The public may view the coronation free from the balcony.

A farewell appearance will be made by King and Queen Dionysus XXXVII Walter Shepherd and Lori Hood.

Dionysus will hold its alternating parade in Bayou Vista this year at 2 p.m. Feb. 25.

The procession will line up on the corner of Jupiter and Delmar streets, and the procession will turn right on Delmar to Venus, Saturn, Southeast Boulevard, Canal Street, Teche Road, Fairmont, back to Southeast and turn right onto Belleview and proceed to its starting point on Jupiter Street where it will disband.

Krewe of Hannibal

The Krewe of Hannibal will hold its 37th tableau at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. This is an invitation-only event for all viewing.

Bidding adieu will be King Hannibal Eric Chapman and Queen Cleopatra Charlotte Clark.

Krewe members will participate in the Dionysus, Krewe of Amani and Siracusa/Greenwood Community parades.

Krewe of Amani

The Krewe of Amani celebrates 19 years of revelry with its coronation at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Patterson Area Civic Center. All viewing is by invitation only.

Making a farewell appearance will be King and Queen Amani XIX Randy Jones Jr. and Amanda Bernadou.

Amani will hold its Lundi Gras parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 in Patterson. The procession will line up at Patterson High School and proceed down La. 182 (Main Street) and end at the Place Norman Shopping Center.

Krewe of Hephaestus

The oldest-chartered area krewe, the Krewe of Hephaestus, will hold its 57th carnival court at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at the auditorium. All viewing is by invitation only. Balcony viewing invitations are available through members.

Taking to the stage for a final appearance will be King and Queen Hephaestus LVI Dr. Robert Bourgeois and Sissy Cheramie.

Krewe members will parade at 2 p.m. Fat Tuesday in Morgan City. The procession will organize on Sixth and Sycamore streets and proceed down Sixth Street to Marguerite Street, Ninth Street, Clothilde Street, and Victor II Boulevard, ending at the auditorium on Myrtle Street.

Siracusa/Greenwood

The Siracusa/Greenwood Community Mardi Gras Parade will also be held at 2 p.m. Fat Tuesday in Siracusa Subdivision near Morgan City.

Participants will line up on Siracusa Road at 1 p.m. and proceed to James Street and Grace Street before ending at the Siracusaville Recreation Center.

Anyone wishing to participate or for information may call Leroy Trim, Kim Frank or Mary Jones at 985-385-4224.

Parade Summaries

—Krewe of Adonis: Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Morgan City.

—Krewe of Dionysus: Saturday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m., Bayou Vista.

—Krewe of Galatea: Sunday, Feb. 26, 2 p.m., Morgan City.

—Krewe of Amani: Monday, Feb. 27, 2 p.m., Patterson.

—Krewe of Hephaestus: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2 p.m., Morgan City.

—Siracusa/ Greenwood Parade: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2 p.m., Siracusa Subdivision.