Council on Aging's December events

Upcoming events for the St. Mary Council on Aging are plentiful in December

COA’s Treasures under the Oaks Thrift Store will be open Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be offering Funnel Cakes on Main Street next to Lamp Crafters. The store opens again on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 2-5 p.m.

Also, the Thrift Store and a “something special Christmas Bazaar” open Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., several vendor booths from local areas will be present. Thrift Store opens again on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 2-5 p.m.

The Franklin Senior Activity Center is at 302 Iberia St., and the Historic Crowell Gym, 304 Iberia St, is the home of Treasures under the Oaks.

Inside the Franklin Senior Activity Center, items for sale are made by seniors and volunteers, as well as handmade items from the Patterson Senior Activity Center and Morgan City Senior Activity Center.

There is something for everyone in both locations: funnel cake, hot dogs, sausage po-boys and other treats will be available for purchase.