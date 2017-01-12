Como named Outstanding Graduate

Staff Report

Benjamin Brady Como named the Outstanding Graduate for the College of Engineering for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s winter graduation ceremony.

Como is the grandson of B.L. and Jackie Como of Patterson. His parents are Brady and Patricia Como of Broussard

A petroleum engineering major, Como has a 3.8 GPA. He is a member of Alpha Lambda Delta, Phi Kappa Phi, and Pi Epsilon Tau honor societies.

Como was a member of a UL Lafayette team that placed second in the world, and first in North America, in 2016 Petrobowl Competition. The tournament was held at the Dubai World Trade Center.

PetroBowl tournaments match student teams from colleges in contests to answer questions related to petroleum engineering.

Como is an Eagle Scout and an assistant scoutmaster.

Como has been active in many university organizations, including chapters of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the American Association of Drilling Engineers. He was vice president of the University’s Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts chapter.

Como was a founding member of the rechartered Louisiana Beta Chapter of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity and its finance committee chairman.

He will pursue a graduate business certificate at UL Lafayette, then a career as a deepwater well site engineer in the oil and gas industry.