St. Mary Council on Aging’s “Treasures Under the Oaks” thrift store will be open Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Nov. 9, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with unique items for crafters and holiday shoppers. It’s located at 304 Iberia St., the former Crowell Elementary gymnasium, next to the senior center and city hall.