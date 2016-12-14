Cleco donation

Cabot Corporation recently donated $1,000 to the Toys for Tots program. Throughout the years, current and former Cabot employees have been a major contributor to the Toys for Tots program by donating toys through the company’s annual collection drive. Community outreach has been essential to Cabot throughout its history, ensuring that it makes a positive and lasting difference in its communities while being a responsible corporate citizen and good neighbor. Pictured are Richard LaCoste III, Marine Corps League; Bill Goessl, Marine Corps League, St. Mary Detachment, Toys for Tots Coordinator; Mark Suellentrop, Facility General Manager, Cabot Corporation; and Horace A. Pete Jr., Marine Corps League.