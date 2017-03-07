City, FSHS collaborate on planters

Nick Adams and his students in the Franklin Senior High School Agriculture Department worked with the Design Committee of the Franklin Main Street Program to design and build planters for businesses to adopt. The Design Committee’s purpose is to enhance Franklin’s downtown by making it attractive to locals and visitors, while maintaining downtown Franklin’s unique charm and appeal. Members contacted Nick Adams and worked with him to come up with a design for the planters. The students used the design to build the planters that grace the storefronts of downtown businesses. The planters are available for adoption from the Franklin Main Street Program’s Design Committee. For more information about the planters and how your business can adopt one or more, contact Diane Chauvin (337-346-1299).