City audit report reflects state of energy economy

Blaine Crochet, of Darnall, Sikes, Gardes and Frederick, presented the Franklin City Council’s annual audit report Tuesday.

The news was mostly glum: A $330,800 reduction in tax collections, the same problem governmental entities are all experiencing during the energy sector downturn.

That resulted in a $286,000 decline in general fund revenues.

Expenditures came in at $70,759 lower than the previous year, and when all line items were calculated, a $192,265 deficit shown.

Expenditure decreases have been made by the city cutting back on costs and enacting salary cuts among other actions.

Only two items were cited by the audit:

—The budget was not amended when the budget was 5 percent out of variance.

—City Court funds were “misappropriated” by a court employee who was later arrested and charged with felony theft and malfeasance in office.