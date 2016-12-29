Home / News

Christmas in the Park gift

Thu, 2016-12-29 11:26

M C Bank recently made a donation to Crossing Place Church’s Dec. 11 Community event, Christmas in the Park. They estimated about 1,800 people attended. They were able to give away an estimated 1,200 toys to about 600 children in the community. Pictured from left: Brennan Daniels, internal controls for M C Bank; Catherine Berry, Crossing Place Church community engagement director; Emily Berry, CFMP, marketing director of M C Bank; and Joyce Harrelson, teller.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media