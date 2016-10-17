Home / News

Chitimacha fifth-graders help harvest DC garden

Mon, 2016-10-17 07:31

Chitimacha Tribal School fifth graders Kati Parro, pictured above in front of President Barack Obama, and Ally Burgess, in front of Kati, were part of the group that helped harvest First Lady Michelle Obama’s White House Kitchen Garden recently. At bottom, the students are pictured with Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell, who visited the Chitimacha Nation this summer.

