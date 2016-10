Sunday, Oct. 16, has been declared Catholic Daughters of the Americas Day. A proclamation was signed last week. Seated from left are Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan, Morgan City Mayor

Frank P. "Boo" Grizzaffi III and Berwick Town Council member Greg Roussel. Standing: Betty Rulf, Marguerite Landry, Elsie Medine, Betsy Grizzaffi, financial secretary, and Judy Blanco.