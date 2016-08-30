Burshell will judge AGU Art Show and Sale

Staff Report

Sandra Burshell, award-winning pastel artist from New Orleans, has been named judge for Artists Guild Unlimited 53rd Annual Judged Show, according to Show Chair Charlene Opperman.

Held in conjunction with the 81st Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival, The Everett Street Gallery show opens to the public on Wednesday and runs until Saturday, Sept. 24. Prior to the opening there is an annual private reception for Purchase Award Patrons.

Burshell’s renown ROOMSCAPE interiors have been exhibited at the Butler Institute of American Art, Pastel Society of America, Salmagundi Club, Lincoln Center, Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, San Bernardino Art Museum, Arlington,

Madden, and New Orleans Museums of Art.

Her works have been featured in the Pastel Journal, American Artist, Artist’s Magazine, and Pastel Artist International, among others.

Her next solo show will be November 2016 at the Carol Robinson Gallery (New Orleans), having been represented by the gallery for over 25 years. She will be part of the Tennessee Museum of Art’s Three Pastel

Artist Invitational in 2017. Sandra gives pastel workshops, talks, and demos and has been a judge/juror for art exhibitions throughout the country.

For more information on the artist: http://www.sandraburshell.com and sandraburshell@gmail.com. For more on the art show see Artists Guild Unlimited Everett Street Gallery on Facebook. (Like us on Facebook).