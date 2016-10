The Charenton Bridge over Bayou Teche, LA 324 between LA 326 and LA 87, will be closed until further notice to vehicular traffic for repair, according to Louisiana DOTD.

The closure is estimated to be in effect for a week to 10 days.

During this closure, the bridge will remain open for marine traffic.

DOTD reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.