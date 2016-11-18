Boy Scout Dinner ticket

Home / News

Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, left, buys a ticket from Lenny Dartez to the annual Boys Scouts of America Dinner scheduled Dec. 8. The steak dinner begins with refreshments from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The dinner will be at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St. in Morgan City. Tickets are $75 each. The Morgan City Rotary Club is the sponsor, and tickets are available by calling Dartez at 985-755-0515 or Bill Cefalu at 985-397-1445.

