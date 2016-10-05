Home / News

Books close Oct. 11 for Nov. 8 US, state elections

Wed, 2016-10-05 09:23

Voter books will close Oct. 11 for the upcoming presidential election.
Anyone who is not registered to vote must do so by that date.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 24 and continues through Nov. 1 during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Registrar’s office, located at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin, third floor, and at 301 Third St., Morgan City. Voters can cast early ballots at either office regardless of their address.
On the ballot are US president, vice-president, senator, and representative for the Third Congressional District; six proposed state constitutional amendments, and three council districts in Morgan City.

